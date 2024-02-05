Bundesliga Watch: Chelsea wants Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso now; Borussia Dortmund’s Edin Terzić furious after Heidenheim draw

It has been assumed that Bayern Munich, Liverpool FC, and Real Madrid would be the leading contenders to lure Xabi Alonso to coach their respective clubs.

However, a new player has thrown its hat into the mix — Chelsea FC:

Chelsea are considering Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement at the club. According to the French outlet Sports Zone, the Premier League club feels it is time to let Pochettino go after a disastrous season. The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League after yet another defeat, this time against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

It would seem extremely unlikely that Alonso would make a move now, in the midst of chasing history with Bayer Leverkusen. In addition, with Jürgen Klopp already stepping down next season, it would seem as if Chelsea might facing an uphill battle to land Alonso given the 42-year-old’s ties to Liverpool.

Things are not going well for Dortmund

One of the stunning results of the weekend in the Bundesliga was Borussia Dortmund’s scoreless draw with a very pesky Heidenheim side.

Afterward, BVB coach Edin Terzić sent his squad a strong message (as captured by Get German Football News):

“Guys who were dissatisfied in the last few weeks and months were given a chance today, but it was clearly not enough. As a team, we didn’t manage to get on the pitch.” While Terzić failed to mention specific players, it is still clear to see those whom the 41-year-old was disappointed in. There were rare starts for Youssoufa Moukoko, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Thomas Meunier, and Salih Özcan. Therefore, one would imagine that the message sent out by Terzić was aimed at this set of players.

Borussia Dortmund will host SC Freiburg on Friday and look to get back on the winning track.