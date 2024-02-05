Report: Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick already learning Spanish, finds FC Barcelona job appealing

According to a report from Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, former Bayern Munich and German national team head coach Hansi Flick is intrigued by the possibility of coaching FC Barcelona.

Flick — maybe by coincidence — is already learning Spanish and is said to be looking for a fresh start with a new coaching gig:

Hansi Flick is already learning Spanish. The former Coach of the German National team is looking for a new challenge in the summer and the job at FC Barcelona would appeal to him @BILD_Sport

Flick put in a brilliant run with Bayern Munich before an internal power struggle resulted with his resignation. With Germany, Flick pushed the team to excel early, but a dip in performance before the World Cup in Qatar was followed by an unraveling on the field and in the locker room. In the ensuing national team games after a terrible World Cup, Germany turned in a string of hapless performances, which ultimately led to the DFB’s decision to sack him last September.

With FC Barcelona’s financial instability and lack of direction with its roster, Flick could potentially be walking into another powderkeg that he might not be able to help.