Harry Kane urges Bayern Munich to give 110% against Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich has dispatched Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1 to stay within two points of Bayer Leverkusen, whom the Bavarians play on Saturday. This is a crucial match because this showdown can very well determine who wins the league in a few months — and Leverkusen currently sit top of the table.

Bayern frontman Harry Kane admitted that this isn’t a full functioning Bayern side and that they must be on edge against Leverkusen.

“We haven’t played as well as we could, but the opponents recently have also been tough,” Kane said (BILD as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Saturday will be a tough test. You have to fight and show passion. We will do that”.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen are unbeaten in 29 games, the last one being on the final day of the 2022/23 season. That day, the Rekordmeister defied all odds and won the Bundesliga at the expense of Borussia Dortmund. An omen for the upcoming match? One can hope.

What can Bayern Munich fans expect against Bayer Leverkusen? Has Tuchel found his ideal lineup? Is Leroy Sané entering another dip in form? Will Aleksandar Pavlović be the key to the midfield? We discuss all that and more in our new podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

