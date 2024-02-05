Bavarian Podcast Works S6E30: Did Bayern Munich find its best XI? + What’s wrong with Leroy Sané + Is Aleksandar Pavlović a real threat to Joshua Kimmich + MORE!

So Bayern Munich won against Gladbach, and head into a critical week where the team will look to overturn the two point deficit on Bayer Leverkusen. Thomas Tuchel has stumbled into a formula that works, but will he stick with it? And how will the winter signings impact the outcome of the season?

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss the following:

A full roundup of the winter transfer window now that all the signings have been secured.

Did Bayern Munich panic buy because of injuries?

Has Thomas Tuchel found his best XI? Will he stick to it?

Is Leroy Sané back in a rut? Should Bayern Munich consider moving on from him in the summer?

Why does Thomas Tuchel refuse to choose his best XI?

Is Aleksandar Pavlović the future of the midfield position at Bayern Munich? What does this mean for Joshua Kimmich?

How will Tuchel tackle the game against Bayer Leverkusen? What is his coaching philosophy?

