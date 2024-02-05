Daily Schmankerl: PSG could make transfer swoop for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt in summer; Manchester City, FC Barcelona emerge as top contenders for Joshua Kimmich; Newcastle wants to keep Kieran Trippier; A meeting of the Ibrahimovićs; and MORE!

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt had a strong showing (including a tremendous header goal) in his team’s 3-1 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach. If the Dutchman continues to put up solid showings, he will be a popular figure on the transfer market next summer.

One club that will absolutely come back knocking on Bayern Munich’s door for De Ligt is Paris Saint-Germain:

Bayern Munich managed to fend off interest from Paris Saint-Germain in defender Matthijs de Ligt in January, but Bild reports the French side will return and try again in the summer. L’Equipe had reported that the 24-year-old wasn’t keen on a winter move despite PSG coach Luis Enrique looking to bolster his injury-hit back line. Furthermore, Bayern were eager to block the move due to their own defensive frailties as they look to close out a season where they have been unable to top Bayer Leverkusen on the table. Now, though, Bild reports the Bavarians will find it harder to keep De Ligt if the Parisiens return at the end of the season — and there might be even more competition to sign the defender. Manchester United and Barcelona also are reported to be interested in De Ligt. Both clubs have defensive issues, and Man United might have the inside track to bring in the center-back since manager Erik Ten Hag previously coached him at Ajax.

With Kylian Mbappé likely to leave Paris in favor of Real Madrid this summer, PSG could have some extra cash available after shedding the France international’s lofty salary to splurge on a player like De Ligt.

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich probably does not want to leave the club this summer. However, if he decides to make a move abroad, he will have options — including Manchester City and FC Barcelona:

FC Barcelona remain an attractive name in the world of football, and that helps them greatly. Even in times of financial issues, the great prestige and value of the club helps them attract great players. However, there are some deals that not even Barcelona as a name is not enough to bring to life. One target in particular who Barcelona wish to desperately bring to the club is Joshua Kimmich. The 28-year-old German midfielder is a great target for La Blaugrana, and one that they consider can help elevate the team to a new level. Thus, Kimmich is a key upgrade that Barcelona want for the summer. However, it seems that the German midfielder’s arrival is not at all a guarantee for the Catalan giants. According to Mundo Deportivo, a new rival could now join the race to sign the unhappy 28-year-old Bayern Munich star. As per MD, it is none other than Manchester City who could opt to sign him as well. Believing that Pep Guardiola, a former mentor of Kimmich’s, could help bring out the best in him, City are considering whether to go out on the offensive to sign the player in the summer.

Even FC Barcelona knows that it cannot even think about engaging in a bidding war against Manchester City, though:

For Barcelona, this would come as a huge blow to their plans. With Kimmich looking unlikely to extend with the Bavarians beyond his current deal, he could be a great chance for Barcelona to improve upon their current lack of an elite pivot. However, from a financial perspective, there is just no competing with the endless resources of Manchester City. Bayern will most likely demand a massive transfer fee for their midfield star, and Barça can not offer the same options as City can when it comes to lucrative deals.

Bayern Munich hosted Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Allianz Arena and the Bavarians started out extremely fast with some dominant play.

However, U-ball (gasp!) came back into play and Bayern Munich lost control of the match for a bit, which put the homeside in a 1-0 hole after a very uncharacteristic mistake from Manuel Neuer.

Perseverance would end up being the word of the day, though, as the Bavarians battled back to secure the 3-1 victory. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI and how it played out when working together on the pitch.

A rundown of the scoring and substitutes.

Aleksandar Pavlović is not disproving any of his believers.

If The Mandalorian was here, he would say Jamal Musiala at wing and Thomas Müller attacking midfield is the way.

A quick look at what’s next for the Bavarians.

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier was pretty far down the transfer road last month with Bayern Munich, but the Magpies would rather continue to work with the Englishman, rather than letting him walk away this summer:

Kieran Trippier has admitted he held transfer talks with the Newcastle United hierarchy once interest from Bayern Munich emerged. A bizarre January twist resulted in the Toon talisman being linked with one of European football’s greatest powerhouses. Bayern had already signed Harry Kane and Eric Dier - two players Trippier played alongside at Tottenham Hotspur and England. Eddie Howe revealed a week ago that the 33-year-old never asked for a transfer and remained “fully committed” to Newcastle. He said: “We obviously hope he’ll stay and I’m very confident he will be a part of our long-term future but I have to make it clear that he’s never asked to leave or even questioned his future here. He’s always been fully committed. I’ve just been in football long enough to never ever say 100 percent because I don’t want to look stupid but Kieran is 100 per cent committed and we definitely want to keep him.” With the transfer window now shut, Trippier has opened up about a turbulent few days which could have drastically changed his plans for the season. The right-back held talks with Newcastle’s decision-makers and reaffirmed his dedication to the Magpies. “It was a strange one because I take it as a compliment,” Trippier told Sky Sports. “As a player, I’ve never requested to leave. I’m committed to the club. I had a lot of talks with the manager, the owners, my teammates… nothing changed. I want to give everything for the club (Newcastle). My commitment has never changed from the first day I arrived until now. “It’s a huge club, with a fantastic manager and players there also. They’re one of the biggest clubs in the world. But I came back because my family found it difficult in Spain. I’m comfortable, happy here and have an unbelievable relationship with the manager (Howe).”

How much awesomeness and attitude can you fit in one picture? Let’s try to see as Bayern Munich loanee Arijon Ibrahimović met his namesake, Zlatan Ibrahimović:

Bayern Munich is coming off of a somewhat of a crazy transfer window in the midst of a slew of injuries and while preparing to face-off with the always pesky Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Needless to say, we have a TON to talk about. Let’s take a look at what is top for this week’s episode:

What the Philadelphia Eagles taught us about “a win is a win” and why Bayern Munich needs to get it together.

Why is Thomas Tuchel so averse to Jamal Musiala playing wing — even at a time where the club desperately needs him to?

Examining the validity of my own crackpot theory about Musiala possibly refusing to play wing. Is there a primadonna blossoming under the radar?

Taking a look at the other options: Thomas Muller, Mathys Tel, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bryan Zaragoza, and Alphonso Davies.

Was bringing in Zaragoza now, a panic move?

The acquisition of Sacha Boey and what it could mean for the future of Noussair Mazraoui.

A deep dive in how divisive Tuchel has made things in the Bayern Munich fanbase.

Thought on the last episode of True Detective.

Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, and Arsenal could be engaged in a three-way dance for Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer:

Martin Zubimendi has been a subject of interest from Barcelona for a while now. The Blaugrana were intent on signing the Real Sociedad star last summer when Sergio Busquets departed, but finances and the player’s desire to stay at his club meant nothing materialised. Heading into the upcoming summer window, though, Zubimendi continues to be on Barcelona’s radar, with the club still wanting to sign a top pivot midfielder as Oriol Romeu has not worked out as expected. However, it appears that the competition for Zubimendi’s signing is increasing, complicating matters for Barça. Indeed, as per the Mirror in England, Arsenal are very much interested in signing Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer and are ready to battle Barcelona and Bayern Munich for the Spaniard. With Thomas Partey expected to leave, the Gunners are in the market for a new defensive midfielder and see Zubimendi as their ideal target. There was interest in signing the Spanish international last month itself but Real Sociedad made it clear that they would not enter into any kind of talks, making the Gunners postpone their pursuit until the summer.

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané looks like he could be leaning toward a longer stay with the club and has — allegedly — already told FC Barcelona that he is not interested in a move: