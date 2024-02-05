Report: Bayern Munich has changed its transfer approval threshold

According to a report from kicker journalist Georg Holzner, Bayern Munich has changed its transfer approval threshold.

The biggest news is that the move to change from a €25 million limit to a €50 million limit occurred a year ago, but really only to came light, well, recently. As financial times have changed, apparently so has Bayern Munich:

‼️Nach @kicker-Informationen hat der Aufsichtsrat beim #fcbayern vor rund einem Jahr eine Grundsatzentscheidung getroffen. Seither muss der Vorstand erst ab einer Summe ab 50 Mio Euro die Erlaubnis des Kontrollorgans einholen - zuvor lag die finanzielle Barriere bei 25 Mio ⚪️ — Georg Holzner (@georg_holzner) February 2, 2024

‼️ According to @kicker information, the supervisory board made a fundamental decision at #fcbayern around a year ago. Since then, the board of directors has only had to obtain permission from the supervisory body for amounts exceeding 50 million euros - previously the financial barrier was 25 million ⚪️

During this window, none of the moves approached the limit, but the deal for Sacha Boey would have required a supervisory board approval under the old threshold.

