Frans Krätzig wanted to stay at Bayern Munich, but could take a loan to Austria Wien

The winter transfer window period is over for most of Europe and as far as departures are concerned, Bayern Munich’s senior squad did not see any players leave, though there were a handful of players that were thinking about it.

Defender Frans Krätzig was one of handful of players that was deciding on his future during the winter window, and was a candidate for either a sale or a loan to another club. Bayern had rejected a loan offer from Standard Liège this winter for Krätzig. The Belgian club reportedly wanted to have a buy-on clause in the loan deal to explore the potential of getting the defender on a permanent basis after the loan spell, but Bayern was not interested in allowing said clause to be attached to the deal. As a result, Bayern rejected the offer that was submitted. They would have only entertained a loan-only option.

Per information from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, there were more options other than just from Standard Liège for Krätzig during the winter window, but the youngster ultimately decided to stay at Bayern, at least for the remainder of the season.

However, the situation has changed in the last few hours per Plettenberg:

News #Krätzig: The 21 y/o left-back initially wanted to stay at FC Bayern as reported. ➡️ But: Austria Wien and coach Michael Wimmer are keen on a 6-months-loan now. Wimmer is pushing for Krätzig ✔️ ➡️ The player is open for the loan with Austria now … but Bayern hasn’t given the green light yet. The Austrian transfer window closes on February 6th. @kerry_hau | @SkySportDE

Krätzig’s contract with Bayern Munich runs through 2027, so the club will need to asses what they want to do in terms of his future, which will likely depend on how much time he is able to get the rest of this season — whether that is in Germany or Austria.

Even with Alphonso Davies injured, Krätzig’s chances of more minutes are certainly slim due to the presence of Raphaël Guerreiro and Noussair Mazraoui’s ability to play left-back as well. After a scorching start to his first team career, Krätzig’s status under Tuchel seems to have faded over the course of the season.

If the youngster wants more playing time, he might have to take the offer from Austria Wien very seriously.