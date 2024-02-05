Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen delighted with Alexander Nübel’s growth

Bayern Munich is still intent on trying to extend Alexander Nübel’s contract beyond the end of this summer. He is currently out on loan with VfB Stuttgart after having spent two seasons on loan with AS Monaco in Ligue 1.

Bayern’s plan is also to loan Nübel back out to Stuttgart for at least another season if they do get him to extend his contract before the end of this June. They understand that the keeper wants a starting role wherever he plays, and that is far less of a possibility at Bayern with Manuel Neuer fully fit and also having Sven Ulreich in reserve.

Stuttgart, who are currently sitting in third place in the Bundesliga table, have been the league’s surprise package with how well they have been playing and where they sit in the table. Nübel has been the main man in between the sticks for Sebastian Hoeneß and Bayern’s board and front office have taken notice of just how well he has been performing and how well he has been able to grow and continue his development.

“He’s now showing what we hoped for when we signed him. We can only be happy about that. He should now keep doing well. We’ll speak to him in time to see how things will continue,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen recently told tz’s Philipp Kessler (via @iMiaSanMia). It is clear that the club has taken note of his positive performances for Stuttgart and is ready to do everything they can to try to convince him to extend his deal at the end of the season.

BFW Analysis

From Bayern’s standpoint, it makes complete sense why they are trying to extend Nübel’s contract and then loan him back out to Stuttgart once again. They know he will likely continue to be a starter there and will continue to get more experience in a top flight as a starter, so he will raise in value and/or become more ready to potentially be Bayern’s starting keeper one day once Neuer is out of the picture.

For Dreesen, Thomas Tuchel, Christoph Freund, and the rest of the club’s front office, it will be up to them to try to rekindle a positive working relationship between Nübel and the club. He had made it clear he did not want any part of being recalled from his loan spell at Monaco when Neuer injured his leg last winter as he did not have the best relationship with goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic. Not to mention, his contractual stipulation from when he joined Bayern from Schalke that said he would play at least 9 matches the season after joining the club was not honored. He had every reason to be unhappy with the club.