Bayern Munich fans ask Manuel Neuer if Jürgen Klopp will manage the club

Does Neuer know something we don’t?

By R.I.P. London Teams
FBL-GER-CUP-BAYERN-MUNICH-DORTMUND Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Jürgen Klopp recently announced that he will be leaving Liverpool FC at the end of the season, concluding nine years of tumultuous success. That alerted Bayern Munich, who are trying to shortlist coaches that can replace Thomas Tuchel when the time comes. In fact, the only ones more excited than the board about getting the former Borussia Dortmund coach were the fans because they asked Manuel Neuer if he thinks “Kloppo” will coach Bayern one day. Here is his response (Bild via @iMiaSanMia):

I think it depends on him. I don’t think FC Bayern has anything against that, because he’s a renowned, very good, experienced, tactically astute coach who has gained big respect from all footballers and athletes and I believe that he’s definitely a potential candidate who could work for Bayern at some point. Whether he wants to do that is of course his business. Maybe he wants to take a break first. Maybe he no longer wants the day-to-day business - I can imagine him possibly being the national team coach one day. Of course, that mainly depends on him.

If Bayern can’t get Klopp, they also have Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen on the side.

