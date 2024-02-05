 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
In the footsteps of greatness: New Bayern Munich signing Sacha Boey idolized Philipp Lahm

Big boots to fill

By R.I.P. London Teams
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Bayern Munich finally have their right back in the form of Sacha Boey after paying a record fee for Galatasaray to acquire his services. The 23-year-old will wear the same number as his age (23), which is two over the number of the player he idolized growing up: Bayern’s own #21 Philipp Lahm:

“He’s one of the biggest legends at this club. I saw a lot of him when I was younger. Obviously, I’ll give everything to one day be as good as he was,”, Boey said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Being the next Philipp Lahm is one of the hardest jobs in football, and the difficulty increases tenfold when it’s at his old club. Lahm’s successor was supposed to be Joshua Kimmich, but the 28-year-old always shied away from comparisons with the Champions League and World Cup winner.

Maybe Boey will be lucky enough to have people bestow “the next Philipp Lahm” on him at some point, too.

