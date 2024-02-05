 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Harry Kane compares Bundesliga style to Premier League

By LoneStar249
FC Bayern München v TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Harry Kane had a sensational inaugural Hinrunde with Bayern Munich. Kane transferred from Tottenham for a Bundesliga-record €100M and wasted no time justifying his worth. He racked up 22 goals, matching Robert Lewandowski’s pace from the historic 2020/21 campaign (with a game in hand!).

In a recent interview (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Kane highlighted the key differences that he’s noticed between his decade at Tottenham and his time at Bayern.

Kane on the difference between the Bundesliga and the Premier League: “In the Bundesliga more teams try to play out from the back, more teams press and sometimes even play man against man. Therefore the spaces are a bit bigger, which we can take advantage of by bringing pace into our game. In the Premier League there’s probably a bit more structure - a few more teams defend in block. Regarding the atmosphere, it’s fantastic in Germany - completely different to the Premier League”

Always the selfless player, Kane paid tribute to both his teammates (speed) and the fans (atmosphere). He didn’t rule out a return to England to break Alan Shearer’s all-time record, but is mainly focused on winning his first professional trophy.

