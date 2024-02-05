 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Could Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel find his way to the French national team for Euro 2024?

Didier Deschamps will have a tough decision to make in the coming months.

By Jack Laushway
FC Basel v FC Bayern München - Friendly Match Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Mathys Tel has been a revelation for Bayern Munich this season. With Sadio Mané’s departure, Bayern needed some players to step up and Tel has certainly done more than has been required of him so far. With his current performance, word was started to circulate about his possible inclusion into the French national team at Euro 2024 this summer.

Of course, this is a stretch considering the tournament is only five months away. It would be unusual for a player to make the squad, even if he did get his first start with the French national team before June. There is no lack of talent in the French team, and the results are there. A last-minute inclusion is almost certain to rock the locker room if Deschamps were to leave a veteran at home.

However, if Tel can rediscover his magic touch from the start of the season, Deschamps will be forced to make a difficult decision. France seems to have another generational talent in their arsenal.

