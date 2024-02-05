Could Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel find his way to the French national team for Euro 2024?

Mathys Tel has been a revelation for Bayern Munich this season. With Sadio Mané’s departure, Bayern needed some players to step up and Tel has certainly done more than has been required of him so far. With his current performance, word was started to circulate about his possible inclusion into the French national team at Euro 2024 this summer.

Of course, this is a stretch considering the tournament is only five months away. It would be unusual for a player to make the squad, even if he did get his first start with the French national team before June. There is no lack of talent in the French team, and the results are there. A last-minute inclusion is almost certain to rock the locker room if Deschamps were to leave a veteran at home.

Tel: "The Euros in Germany? yes, of course, I have the senior national team in the back of my mind. But that will depend on my performances with the U21s and here at Bayern" [@canalplus] pic.twitter.com/z2IFfbWb3p — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 18, 2023

However, if Tel can rediscover his magic touch from the start of the season, Deschamps will be forced to make a difficult decision. France seems to have another generational talent in their arsenal.