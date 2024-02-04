After Gladbach victory, Thomas Müller and Thomas Tuchel looking forward to Bayer Leverkusen mega-match

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller had himself a nice game in helping the Bavarians wear down Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1 on Saturday.

Now, though, Bayern Munich will turn its full attention to next Saturday against Bayer Leverkusen — a match that will have a massive say in who wins the Bundesliga title this season.

“The entire football Germany can look forward to the game. Leverkusen is also a team that likes to play football. I prefer that over having to take on 10 defenders all the time. I don’t think either team will win 4-0,” Müller told Abendzeitung’s Patrick Strasser (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Similarly, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel knows what is at stake.

“We have to be at our best, there is no other way. We are ready. We have the chance to give them their first defeat and overtake them. We are only two points behind. We have to prove it on the pitch and not make big noises a week in advance,” Tuchel told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkuse — not a bad warm-up for Americans (or any other fan of the NFL), who will also have Super Bowl Sunday just a day later.

Talk about a big weekend in sports...

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 3-1 victory over Gladbach? Want to hear what went right, what could have been better, and everything in between? Well...we have the perfect thing for you! Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: