Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel hits back after media firestorm

Thomas Tuchel is not having it anymore.

The Bayern Munich manager hit back after Bayern alum and current media personality Didi Hamann made a meal out of comments Tuchel had made about coaching in Spain someday.

“For me personally, limits were crossed, but that’s nothing new,” Tuchel said Saturday after Bayern dispatched Gladbach (via Sport1 journalist Stefan Kumberger, as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The job itself is not a problem. My job is pure joy. There’s nothing I like more than being on the pitch. It is nothing but a gift to be a coach at this level. But the reporting is extremely personal and non-factual.”

Bayern stood by its coach and responded sharply to Hamann’s comments, eliciting an apology...but Tuchel wasn’t having that, either:

Thomas Tuchel says "limits were crossed" about the criticism he got following his statements about working in Spain at the fan club



On Didi Hamann's apology, Tuchel says: "I don't care whether he apologised or not. I'm not buying it from him" — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 3, 2024

“The things that happened were completely taken out of context and said deliberately,” Tuchel went on. “Statements were deliberately made that were not true. I was at a fan meeting and we were all shocked at what he [Hamann] made of it. That’s why I don’t care if he apologised. I don’t buy it and that’s why it’s irrelevant.”

Looks like Hamann’s hot takes have landed himself in hot water this time.

