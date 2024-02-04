 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier loves the unique Bundesliga atmosphere

The Englishman is captivated by the German fans.

By LoneStar249
FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Eric Dier has spent the last decade as a Tottenham fan favorite. But a January loan, along with some untimely injuries, has thrust Dier into the starting lineup for Bayern Munich. Dier has embraced his role and performed admirably in the absence of Dayot Upamecano (injury) and Kim Min-jae (AFC Asian Cup).

In his postgame interview with Bild’s Nico Linner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Dier applauded the game day atmosphere provided by the Ultras at each German arena.

Eric Dier on the atmosphere in Germany compared to England: “The atmosphere is very special in both countries, but in different ways. In England there’s no such thing as the Ultras behind the goal. There’s constant noise here - the atmosphere against Gladbach was incredible. I’m enjoying it a lot. I’m also looking forward to seeing other stadiums and learning more about the Bundesliga” [@linner_nicolas]

As the season moves forward, Dier will most likely provide depth rather than starting minutes. But Dier is the type of veteran presence that Bayern needs to overcome Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, as well as stiff competition in the Champions League.

