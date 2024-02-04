Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier loves the unique Bundesliga atmosphere

Eric Dier has spent the last decade as a Tottenham fan favorite. But a January loan, along with some untimely injuries, has thrust Dier into the starting lineup for Bayern Munich. Dier has embraced his role and performed admirably in the absence of Dayot Upamecano (injury) and Kim Min-jae (AFC Asian Cup).

In his postgame interview with Bild’s Nico Linner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Dier applauded the game day atmosphere provided by the Ultras at each German arena.

Eric Dier on the atmosphere in Germany compared to England: “The atmosphere is very special in both countries, but in different ways. In England there’s no such thing as the Ultras behind the goal. There’s constant noise here - the atmosphere against Gladbach was incredible. I’m enjoying it a lot. I’m also looking forward to seeing other stadiums and learning more about the Bundesliga” [@linner_nicolas]

As the season moves forward, Dier will most likely provide depth rather than starting minutes. But Dier is the type of veteran presence that Bayern needs to overcome Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, as well as stiff competition in the Champions League.

