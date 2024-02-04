Bayern Munich phenom Aleksandar Pavlović scores his first goal at Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich dominated for most of the night against Borussia Monchengladbach, but Bayern found themselves trailing 1-0 toward the end of the first half. Leroy Sané passed to Thomas Müller, who threaded a perfect through ball to Aleksandar Pavlović. Pavlović took a couple touches in the box before burying a far post shot to electrify the home crowd.

After failing to score in his first eight professional matches, Pavlović has found the back of the net in consecutive outings. In his postgame interview (captured by Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau via @iMiaSanMia), Pavlović couldn’t hold back a grin as he described fulfilling every ball boy’s dream in scoring at his boyhood stadium.

Aleks Pavlović on his first goal at Allianz Arena: "I was a ball boy here for many years. To score a goal in front of these fans is just fantastic. FC Bayern means everything to me." [@kerry_hau] pic.twitter.com/3z4qW62NPR — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 3, 2024

Pavlović is playing at an incredibly high level. His stellar performances have taken the fan base by storm, like those of many Bayern legends before him. Pavlović and the rest of Bayern will aim to find another winning performance against Bayer Leverkusen next weekend, which would put Bayern back in pole position of the title race.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 3-1 victory over Gladbach? Want to hear what went right, what could have been better, and everything in between? Well...we have the perfect thing for you! Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: