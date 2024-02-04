Aleksandar Pavlović — a “fine footballer and a nice guy” — stars once again in Bayern Munich’s win over Gladbach

Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović has made quite the impression since first starting to see playing time with the first team.

With goals against FC Augsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach, the defensive midfielder has shown that he has quite a few tools in his belt — and is more than just a steady defender and distributor.

For Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel, Pavlović’s emergence could not have come at a better time.

“Aleks is playing with a lot of confidence. He plays the way he trains. He’s a fine footballer and a nice guy. He’s now scored two goals against Augsburg and today — two important goals because it was the opening goal for us. Big compliment to him and the team,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It would be unusual for a midfielder who defines himself as a defensive midfielder to pop up in the box and score goals - that’s why I think Aleks is a creative and mobile #6, a bit like Josh, Konrad Laimer and Leon Goretzka as well. He plays well in a double pivot. He suits well the system and my approach. He and Leon did well today.”

Tuchel will have some tough choices to make next weekend against Bayer Leverkusen — and his starting central midfielders could be among them. Will the coach ride the hot hand of the youngster Pavlović for another week?

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 3-1 victory over Gladbach? Want to hear what went right, what could have been better, and everything in between? Well...we have the perfect thing for you! Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: