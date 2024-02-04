Older, but still productive Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller would like starting role against Bayer Leverkusen

One of the stars of Bayern Munich’s 3-1 comeback victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach was surprise starter Thomas Müller.

Müller had an assist, created two big chances, won five of six ground duels, and had three key passes. It was a strong performance for the veteran star — and also one where he attained his 500th Bundesliga victory.

In typical Müller fashion, though, he downplayed the achievement.

“I would like to thank everyone for the congratulations. I received a beautifully framed shirt of myself. Of course I’m happy, but even more about the wins than about the milestone itself,” Müller said (as captured by Ransport’s Martin Volkmar).

Interestingly, Müller had a very direct response when asked how he would react to being called upon in the starting XI against Bundesliga table-topper Bayer Leverkusen next weekend.

“I would line up,” Müller stated (as captured by Tz).

At 34-years-old, though, even Müller knows he does not quite have the same endurance he once did — especially since he had not played that much of late.

“I have to say, ten minutes before the substitution, I could already feel my calves. When you don’t play that much, you have to adapt. We got good reinforcements in the winter. We have to keep our energy levels up. If one guy can’t go, then the next guy comes on,” Müller remarked.

