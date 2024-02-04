 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thomas Tuchel delivers quick Bayern Munich injury update ahead of Leverkusen clash

This one’s for all the marbles.

FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bayern Munich took care of business Saturday with a 3-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, but only added to its injury toll ahead of next week’s pivotal tie at Bundesliga league leaders Leverkusen.

Two points separate the two teams at the top of Germany’s top flight. Bayern, though, will need to manage its hospital wing.

After the Gladbach victory, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel gave updates on key players Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano.

As for the other two stalwarts, they are day-to-day.

“We’ll see if Kimmich and Upamecano will be available against Leverkusen,” Tuchel said (via @iMiaSanMia). “That will be decided during the week — it depends on how they come through the training sessions before the game.”

As for Alphonso Davies, we have covered the latest on the Canadian star here.

A limited set of options was no sweat for the Bavarians against Gladbach. Can they repeat the feat next week against the league leaders?

