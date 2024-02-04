Why Bryan Zaragoza needed to take a loan to Bayern Munich for the next five months

When you saw that Bayern Munich expedited the move for Bryan Zaragoza from Granada to Bavaria, you might have looked at the specifics of the arrangement and wondered why it was a loan until July, rather than a complete sale — just a few months ahead of the previously agreed upon schedule.

Well, kicker journalist Georg Holzner has the specifics on why a loan was a necessity for the Bavarians:

⚪️ Dass der #FCBayern Bryan #Zaragoza jetzt für ein halbes Jahr ausgeliehen hat, liegt auch daran, dass der Spanier bereits einen Fünfjahresvertrag unterschrieben hat - und bei einer längeren Laufzeit der Arbeitgeber versicherungstechnisch ins Risiko gehen würde. @kicker — Georg Holzner (@georg_holzner) February 2, 2024

⚪️ The fact that #FCBayern has now loaned Bryan #Zaragoza for six months is also due to the fact that the Spaniard has already signed a five-year contract - and with a longer term the employer would be at risk in terms of insurance. @kicker

Risk and rising insurance costs on a contract over five years are the reasons why Zaragoza needed to accept a loan and why Bayern Munich — allegedly — had to fork over some extra cash to make the deal happen.

In this situation, Granada held all of the leverage and Bayern Munich was lucky to work out an arrangement that was suitable for all parties.

