Agent of Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Drăgușin’s explains decision to snub Bayern Munich

The transfer window has now closed which means no more deals will now take effect in the summer transfer window. Bayern Munich did alright in this window, bringing in Eric Dier on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, Sacha Boey from Galatasaray, and Bryan Zaragoza from Granada. Bayern were looking at Radu Drăgușin and tried to hijack the deal but failed; the player’s agent Florin Manea then speaks about the crucial decision:

Florin Manea: When an offer comes from Bayern Munich, you have to put the brakes on, evaluate it. We are talking about Bayern Munich. We asked them for a night to think, but we had already given our word to Tottenham. Tuchel called Radu personally. He spoke with Radu for half an hour. I could hear everything he was saying. Tuchel asked him if he could also play right-back, but he didn’t say that’s where he wanted to use him. Radu was already decided on Tottenham. – Fanatik as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Fair play to Drăgușin for sticking by his initial decision, but that comment by Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was probably the deciding factor. In all honesty, it was a big blunder from him.