Summer blockbuster: Report says PSG’s Kylian Mbappé is headed to Real Madrid

According to a report from ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé will leave the club and move to Real Madrid this summer:

Kylian Mbappé has decided to join Real Madrid once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires this summer, sources confirmed to ESPN. Last month, ESPN reported that Mbappé had been offered a contract by Madrid and, according to a source, he is expected to announce his decision to join the 14-time European champions next week. Mbappé, 25, has not yet informed PSG or Real Madrid, sources said, but his decision has been taken.

Per ESPN, PSG tried to convince Mbappé to stay, but the Frenchman was willing to leave France even though he will be taking a hefty pay cut:

One source told ESPN that PSG offered Mbappé a pay rise on his €72 million ($77.8m) gross salary, but their proposal was rebuffed by the France international. Sources consulted by ESPN said that by choosing to leave the club as a free agent, Mbappé will be opting out of bonuses that amount to around €100m. His wages at Madrid, according to a source, are expected to be half of what he currently earns at PSG.

PSG reportedly had an inkling that Mbappé would be leaving and had already put together scenarios both including and excluding the high-scoring attacker;

Sources told ESPN that PSG had two scenarios prepared for their future plans — one that involved Mbappé staying at the club and one that didn’t. However, according to sources, there had been a feeling in the club for a few weeks that he would leave. Now that his future has been decided, PSG will follow their Plan B and, according to sources, have identified AC Milan’s Rafael Leão as Mbappé’s replacement.

Whatever the case, Mbappé moving to Real Madrid on a free transfer would be a move that would shift the balance of power toward Los Blancos in a major way. Will Bayern Munich — or anyone else outside of Manchester City — be able to overcome what should be a superpower for the 2024/25 season?