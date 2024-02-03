Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel fretting knee injury to Alphonso Davies, who will miss time due to ligament strain

Another game, another injury for Bayern Munich.

Already up by a goal, Alphonso Davies was pulled out of action by Thomas Tuchel in the 86th minute. The substitution came after the Canadian left-back appeared to have strained his knee.

Resident Bayern Munich expert Florian Plettenberg was on the case, as always, and captured Tuchel’s response to Davies injury.

“Phonzy twisted his knee. We’re waiting. I have no words if this happens again, especially now that he’s getting back in form,” said the 50-year-old manager.

Well, now we know. According to a release from FCBayern.com, the Canadian has a ligament strain and will face a “spell on the sidelines”:

Alphonso Davies suffered a ligament strain in his left knee during Bayern’s 3-1 Bundesliga win at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach. This was the result of an examination conducted by the club’s medical department following the match. The left-back will therefore face a spell on the sidelines.

Phonzie’s latest setback comes on the back of a hamstring injury previously sustained in April last year. The hamstring tear ruled Davies out for a total six games for club and country.

With an injury list including Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Konrad Laimer and Dayot Upamecano (not to mention Kim Min-jae still on international duty at the Asian Cup), Phonzie’s latest injury is one Bayern can ill afford.

Die Rekordmeister, do of course, have Raphaël Guerreiro who can deputise at left-back, however, Tuchel has favoured ex-Borussia Dortmund man in the midfield up till this point. Considering how thinly spread Bayern’s midfield is, Guerrero may be needed there instead. This could provide youth prospect Franz Krätzig with some much needed game time as well.

