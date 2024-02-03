Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 3-1 Gladbach (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich hosted Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Allianz Arena and the Bavarians started out extremely fast with some dominant play.

However, U-ball (gasp!) came back into play and Bayern Munich lost control of the match for a bit, which put the homeside in a 1-0 hole after a very uncharacteristic mistake from Manuel Neuer.

Perseverance would end up being the word of the day, though, as the Bavarians battled back to secure the 3-1 victory. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI and how it played out when working together on the pitch.

A rundown of the scoring and substitutes.

Aleksandar Pavlović is not disproving any of his believers.

If The Mandalorian was here, he would say Jamal Musiala at wing and Thomas Müller attacking midfield is the way.

A quick look at what’s next for the Bavarians.

