Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 3-1 comeback win against Borussia Mönchengladbach

In a much-needed victory before next week’s blockbuster game against the league leaders in Leverkusen, Bayern Munich managed to come back and break down a very stubborn Borussia Mönchengladbach to keep Bayern Leverkusen within reach. The match awards go to the following players:

Jersey Swap: Nico Elvedi

Part of a very disciplined Mönchengladbach defense, Elvedi took it upon himself to almost be the worst nightmare of the Bayern Munich fans. While being very aggressive throughout the game, Elvedi saw the loose pass in the 34th minute and pounced on an astounded Thomas Müller to intercept.

A one-two pass later, the ball was on the left corner of Manuel Neuer. The Swiss defender almost stole the show in Munich if it weren’t for an upcoming native who managed to turn the tide. Impressive to see was also the crossing ability of the French midfielder, Franck Honorat. He almost scored a goal while crossing!

Der Kaiser: Eric Dier

Apart from a couple of situations, the defense had a strong showing on matchday. Matthijs de Ligt put in a good performance and even scored a header. But his defense partner was the one who defensively caught the eye.

Playing his first game in the starting eleven after an unsuccessful ending to his Tottenham career, there were many questions attached to this acquisition. Lothar Matthäus even went so far as to describe his acquisition as proof of Bayern Munich’s demise in their transfer acumen. That feeling was covertly shared among the fan base.

Well, guess what? Dier is not here just to be Harry Kane’s best buddy. He went into an ever-changing Bayern defense and never felt out of place. In a strong showing that involved great positional awareness with one interception, two dangerous shot blocks (one of which was pretty much a sure goal), and a healthy contribution to the forward play with a 93% pass accuracy while having whipped some exquisite long balls, Dier can surely have a massive impact on Bayern’s current season. Guess the sporting directors still know what a football is, right?

Fußballgott: Thomas Müller

Honestly, there wasn’t much Thomas Müller could have done to prevent the interception that led to the first goal; nobody expected Manuel Neuer to square that kind of ball.

What the Raumdeuter could have done, and very much did, was to make use of his superior footballing IQ to break Mönchengladbach’s stubborn defense.

Almost seeming like he has eyes in the back of his head, Müller’s reaction time and through passes were crucial to setting up three key chances, including an assist for Pavlović’s equalizer. If it weren’t for Leroy Sane’s inefficiency in front of goal, he would surely have gotten at least one more assist this game.

Deserving of a mention was Jamal Musiala, who covered for our missing wingers on the left side of the pitch and put in a very spirited performance with his trademark dribbling and close ball control. He even came close to scoring on a couple of occasions and made his fair contribution to the general attacking play.

Der Bomber: Harry Kane

One thing is sure: Harry Kane will never be irrelevant to this team. Be it dropping as a No. 10 and serving as a channel to the attacking third or a No. 9 of many different trades, he really is the most complete attacking player in the world.

Sure, we are already accustomed to his goal contributions matching the pace of the Bundesliga all-time record holder, Robert Lewandowski, but what comes to the fore with each passing game is his increasing involvement in team play. Today Kane was as active as the evergreen Thomas Müller when it came to dangerous attacking plays, and they managed that without physically running into each other once. A new power duo is emerging.

Meister of the Match: Alexander Pavlović

The youngster is the real deal. After the goal against Augsburg in the Bavarian Derby last week, the Munich native showed up big for Bayern again with a goal and an inspired performance against one of their most frustrating Bundesliga opponents.

With crisp passing (97% accuracy), good ball circulation, composure on the ball, accompanied by a vocal presence on the field and an astute positional play in defense, and lately even in offense, Pavloviç seems to be capable of all. Simply put, Bayern Munich is a better and more stable team this season when Pavlović is on the pitch. Having possibly saved the team $60 million and counting in transfer fees this season, Pavlović stakes his claim to be the coveted No. 6 for Thomas Tuchel and takes Meister of the Match home.

