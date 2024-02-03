 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Weekend Warm-up Show is LIVE! Get our takes on the transfer window, why no one will make Jamal Musiala play wing, Thomas Tuchel's ability to divide the fanbase, and MORE!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller wins his 500th match

Is that good? It seems pretty good.

By LoneStar249
/ new
FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

In Bayern Munich’s 3-1 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach, Thomas Müller earned his 500th win for the club.

In classic Müller fashion, he provided the assist to Aleksandar Pavlović to level the score right before halftime. Müller also forced a goalkeeper error in the 70th minute that resulted in Harry Kane burying the game winner.

The locker room presented Müller with a one of a kind jersey, swapping out his #25 jersey for #500. Müller tried to downplay the celebration, but Manuel Neuer and the rest of the squad understood the significance of the moment.

In his sixteen years as a professional with Bayern, Müller also leads the club in most assists and jokes cracked (unofficial stat). By the end of this season, he should also break Sepp Maier’s record of appearances with the club.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 3-1 victory over Gladbach? Want to hear what went right, what could have been better, and everything in between? Well...we have the perfect thing for you! Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below:

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Gladbach: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 15 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works