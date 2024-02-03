Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller wins his 500th match

In Bayern Munich’s 3-1 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach, Thomas Müller earned his 500th win for the club.

In classic Müller fashion, he provided the assist to Aleksandar Pavlović to level the score right before halftime. Müller also forced a goalkeeper error in the 70th minute that resulted in Harry Kane burying the game winner.

The locker room presented Müller with a one of a kind jersey, swapping out his #25 jersey for #500. Müller tried to downplay the celebration, but Manuel Neuer and the rest of the squad understood the significance of the moment.

In his sixteen years as a professional with Bayern, Müller also leads the club in most assists and jokes cracked (unofficial stat). By the end of this season, he should also break Sepp Maier’s record of appearances with the club.

✨ THE 5⃣0⃣0⃣ CLUB ✨@esmuellert_ becomes the first FC Bayern player with 500 wins in competitive matches.



FIVE. HUNDRED. WINS.#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/OX6qKEyrYA — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) February 3, 2024

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 3-1 victory over Gladbach? Want to hear what went right, what could have been better, and everything in between? Well...we have the perfect thing for you! Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: