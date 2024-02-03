Thomas Tuchel grateful for Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win over Gladbach

Bayern Munich made harder work of it than they would have liked to, but took full points at the Allianz Arena with a 3-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, coming from 1-0 down to keep pace with Bayer Leverkusen at the top end of the Bundesliga table.

Next weekend’s clash between first and second in the league at the BayArena is now succulently poised to have massive implications as to who will go on to lift the Meisterschale in May.

Bayern have made a poor habit of conceding goals against the run of play this season, and that is exactly what happened in the 35th minute when Nico Elvedi and Gladbach took advantage of a poor pass out from the back from Manuel Neuer.

The goal came on the tail end of Bayern having dominated most of the first half, but a spirited second half fight back from the Rekordmeister made the ultimate difference. Aleksandar Pavlović’s goal just before halftime paved the way for a strong second half from Bayern and goals from both Harry Kane and Matthijs de Ligt sealed the three points.

Speaking after the match, Thomas Tuchel recognized how difficult of a match Gladbach made it, and he was grateful for the way his side was able to find a way to break down a side that has long been their bogey team in the Bundesliga.

“A very important win. The way the game went was difficult. We knew Gladbach picked up a point against Leverkusen. We had very good chances early on but didn’t manage to take them, then Gladbach scored from the first time they got into our penalty area. The game then got complicated, but Pavlović’s goal just before half time gave us calm going into the break. After Harry’s goal, we had spaces to work with and then we managed to score a third from a set piece. We’ve now won against Augsburg and Gladbach, two teams that we struggled against in recent years. That’s very positive,” Tuchel explained after the full-time whistle (via @iMiaSanMia).

It’s now three wins on the bounce for Tuchel in company in their response to their shock 1-0 home defeat to Werder Bremen, which will keep the confidence levels high going into next weekend’s all-important clash at Leverkusen, who have yet to lose a league match this season.

Bayern will have to be at their absolute best to take points from Die Werkself away from home.

