Bayern Munich vs Gladbach: Gamethread and Live Blog

Whoever came up with this schedule really knew how to amp up the drama. A week before Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen face off in a game that could determine the outcome of the title race, the Bavarians host the team that beats them more often than not.

Borussia Mönchengladbach, unlike the other Borussia, tend to be a serious obstacle for any Bayern Munich coach. And while Thomas Tuchel beat them in his first encounter earlier in the season, his current team is reeling from a slew of key injuries and the specter of yellow card suspensions. Leroy Sané and Matthijs de Ligt risk missing the Leverkusen game if they pick up another booking in this fixture, while players like Dayot Upamecano,

Tuchel has been handed a boost with the addition of new signings in Bryan Zaragoza and Sacha Boey, as well as the return of Noussair Mazraoui from AFCON. Will they make the difference, or will it fall to Harry Kane and co. again? Or will Gladbach manage another smash-and-grab victory?

It’s Bayern time.

