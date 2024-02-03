Confident and undaunted, Bayern Munich newcomer Bryan Zaragoza ready for baptism by fire

Bryan Zaragoza has had quite a week.

Last Friday, there was virtually no talk that the winger could expedite his transfer to Bayern Munich, which was expected to happen until July.

When Kingsley Coman tore his MCL, all of that changed — and so did Zaragoza’s plans for the next five months.

“The plan was for me to come in the summer. The situation is what it is. For me it is a unique opportunity. I owe a lot to Granada, but it was a great opportunity for me to come here now,” Zaragoza said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m very happy to be here at this great club. I had no doubts that I wanted to come to Munich. Of course it hurt to leave Granada, but I had no doubts. My first goal is to make my debut here. I want to help the team and learn from the great players and coaches here.”

Zaragoza understands that some fans might have concerns about his height (1.64m, 5’4”), but the Spaniard has been dealing with those kinds of doubts throughout his life.

“There’s a lot of talk about my height and that football in Germany is different to Spain, but you don’t need to be 1.90 metres tall to play football. It doesn’t matter,” said Zaragoza, who also noted that he was a winner, intelligent and humble when asked to provide description of himself. “My role model was always Lionel Messi. Here at Bayern I really like Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman. I’m excited about them all. Everyone who plays at Bayern always gives their all.”

“I would define myself as a ‘street footballer’. The coach will decide whether I will be in the starting line-up tomorrow.”

