Training Report: Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel will likely coach against Gladbach; Serge Gnabry does more running; Jonah Kusi-Asare trains with U-19s; No sling for Joshua Kimmich; and MORE!

Earlier today, the status of Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel was still in major doubt ahead of the team’s Bundesliga clash with Borussia Mönchengladbach this weekend.

Tuchel fell ill earlier this week with the flu and has not been able to shake it as of yet. Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau initially reported that the situation is still up in the air:

Thomas Tuchel hat seinen grippalen Infekt noch immer nicht auskuriert. Fraglich, ob er am Samstag gegen Borussia Mönchengladbach auf der Bank sitzen kann. Das Abschlusstraining am Freitagnachmittag wird sein Assistent Zsolt Löw leiten. #FCBBMG @SkySportDE — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) February 2, 2024

Thomas Tuchel has still not recovered from his flu-like infection. It is questionable whether he can sit on the bench against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday. His assistant Zsolt Löw will lead the final training session on Friday afternoon. #FCBBMG @SkySportDE

Hau checked back in later, though, to say that Tuchel had received the “all clear” to coach this weekend:

Entwarnung bei Thomas Tuchel: Er fühlt sich besser, wird nach Rücksprache mit Christoph Freund nun doch das Training am Nachmittag leiten und auch gegen Borussia Mönchengladbach zur Verfügung stehen. @SkySportDE https://t.co/FGe5pEHzDy — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) February 2, 2024

The all-clear for Thomas Tuchel: He feels better and, after consulting with Christoph Freund, will now lead the training session in the afternoon and will also be available against Borussia Mönchengladbach. @SkySportDE

Tuchel was later pictured at the training session:

Thomas Tuchel is back and is leading the final training session ahead of tomorrow's game pic.twitter.com/kfmRi5wg5i — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 2, 2024

Zaragoza meets his teammates

Newly-acquired attacker Bryan Zaragoza made the rounds to meet his teammates:

Bryan Zaragoza meeting his new teammates [ @FCBayern] pic.twitter.com/1OTDzTP3TB — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) February 2, 2024

#ServusBryan



Bryan Zaragozas erste Trainingseinheit mit dem Team läuft. pic.twitter.com/jmsv5NdlGw — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) February 2, 2024

Gnabry works out individually

Serge Gnabry continued his quest to get back to 100% health with an individual workout:

Serge Gnabry during the sprint exercises. #FCBayern

Kimmich ditches sling, is back to running

Joshua Kimmich has gotten rid of his sling and did some running on the pitch:

Joshua #Kimmich back in running training. All information: https://fcbayern.com/Bmrmj #MiaSanMia #FCBayern

Neuer trains again

Bild’s Victor Catalina captured some footage of Manuel Neuer working out with his fellow goalkeepers. Neuer missed a day of training to rest earlier in the week:

Manuel Neuer ist im Torwarttraining, zusammen mit Sven Ulreich und U17- Weltmeister Max Schmitt, wieder dabei und bereit für #BMGFCB morgen. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/XUHibVXgpD — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) February 2, 2024

Manuel Neuer is back in goalkeeper training together with Sven Ulreich and U17 world champion Max Schmitt and is ready for #BMGFCB tomorrow. #FCBayern

Kusi-Asare trains with the U-19s

Swedish prospect Jonah Kusi-Asare trained with the U-19 squad:

First session with the new team #FCBayern #FCBayernCampus #KusiAsare

Youngsters train with first team

Steve Breitkreuz, Grayson Dettoni, Adam Aznou, Lovro Zvonarek und Max Schmitt all trained with the first team today:

Am heutigen Abschlusstraining nahmen Steve Breitkreuz, Grayson Dettoni, Adam Aznou, Lovro Zvonarek und Max Schmitt teil. pic.twitter.com/041IZDbcMU — FC Bayern News (@iMiaSanMia_GER) February 2, 2024

Steve Breitkreuz, Grayson Dettoni, Adam Aznou, Lovro Zvonarek and Max Schmitt took part in today’s final training session.

