Training Report: Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel will likely coach against Gladbach; Serge Gnabry does more running; Jonah Kusi-Asare trains with U-19s; No sling for Joshua Kimmich; and MORE!

Can Bayern Munich avoid a letdown against Gladbach?

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

Earlier today, the status of Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel was still in major doubt ahead of the team’s Bundesliga clash with Borussia Mönchengladbach this weekend.

Tuchel fell ill earlier this week with the flu and has not been able to shake it as of yet. Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau initially reported that the situation is still up in the air:

Thomas Tuchel has still not recovered from his flu-like infection. It is questionable whether he can sit on the bench against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday. His assistant Zsolt Löw will lead the final training session on Friday afternoon. #FCBBMG @SkySportDE

Hau checked back in later, though, to say that Tuchel had received the “all clear” to coach this weekend:

The all-clear for Thomas Tuchel: He feels better and, after consulting with Christoph Freund, will now lead the training session in the afternoon and will also be available against Borussia Mönchengladbach. @SkySportDE

Tuchel was later pictured at the training session:

Zaragoza meets his teammates

Newly-acquired attacker Bryan Zaragoza made the rounds to meet his teammates:

Gnabry works out individually

Serge Gnabry continued his quest to get back to 100% health with an individual workout:

Serge Gnabry during the sprint exercises. #FCBayern

Kimmich ditches sling, is back to running

Joshua Kimmich has gotten rid of his sling and did some running on the pitch:

Joshua #Kimmich back in running training.

All information: https://fcbayern.com/Bmrmj

#MiaSanMia #FCBayern

Neuer trains again

Bild’s Victor Catalina captured some footage of Manuel Neuer working out with his fellow goalkeepers. Neuer missed a day of training to rest earlier in the week:

Manuel Neuer is back in goalkeeper training together with Sven Ulreich and U17 world champion Max Schmitt and is ready for #BMGFCB tomorrow. #FCBayern

Kusi-Asare trains with the U-19s

Swedish prospect Jonah Kusi-Asare trained with the U-19 squad:

First session with the new team

#FCBayern #FCBayernCampus #KusiAsare

Youngsters train with first team

Steve Breitkreuz, Grayson Dettoni, Adam Aznou, Lovro Zvonarek und Max Schmitt all trained with the first team today:

Steve Breitkreuz, Grayson Dettoni, Adam Aznou, Lovro Zvonarek and Max Schmitt took part in today’s final training session.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich's big match against Borussia Mönchengladbach this weekend? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below:

