Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller’s Monthly Musings: January and February 2024

What is up everyone? We’re back for some more of Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller’s Monthly Musings. Now, I completely forgot to write up the January edition so I will be putting down a round up of its contents before continuing to the February edition.

January edition roundup

Müller spoke about his motivations for extending his contract back in December 2023 and put down the highlights of the previous calendar year, including a nail-biting finish to the 2022/23 Bundesliga season which saw Bayern squeak past Borussia Dortmund on the final day. Included also was the turbulent period of the German national football team and the Müllers (Thomas and Lisa) joining a half marathon (21K). Thomas also put down what happens when the cardiovascular system is activated appropriately:

Improved blood circulation: Leads to better oxygenation of organs and tissues

Reduced risk of cardiovascular disease

Blood sugar regulation: Physical activity improves insulin sensitivity and helps control blood sugar levels

Improved cognitive functions

Reduced stress symptoms

*Thomas notes that before you do any rigorous exercise, you must consult with your doctor to give you the greenlight and that you may start with brisk walking, light jogging or even a few YouTube workouts.

February 2024

Weeks of truth

After our own mistake against Bremen, Leverkusen’s draw against Gladbach brought us back into the race for the top of the table in the short term. This creates a direct connection to the place in the sun and provides additional motivation. With two wins against Gladbach and Leverkusen we can move to the top on our own. January and February are actually more about getting your points and doing the “invisible work” of the season. But let’s safely throw that out the window. The game against Leverkusen is a blast. So these are real weeks of truth. Even if we don’t always shine, what I appreciate about our current performances is that we continue to do our thing despite the misery of injuries. We have matured as a team in this respect, able to score points even with forced changes. Keyword: Augsburg. This resilience is extremely important, and we have clearly improved here.

On point in the Champions League

The round of 16 of the Champions League is coming up in February and I have to say, due to the exceptional situation described above and the direct encounter with championship rivals Leverkusen, the match against Lazio Rome is not really in my focus yet. But I’ve done these enough times to know that the step-by-step method, even though it sounds boring, works best. So that on Valentine’s Day you don’t have to stand with the rose in your hand, but with the ball in the opponent’s net We last had the pleasure against Lazio almost exactly three years ago. An absolutely traditional team from Italy with football-loving fans. The Champions League evening in Rome will be a real joy. I firmly believe that the outcome will be better for us.

Müller’s health delicacies - a handful of nuts

You may have noticed that I started working with Seeberger a few weeks ago. This was a particular pleasure for me because nuts and the like have been part of my daily diet for many years. On top of that, I myself have been a long-time Seeberger customer. The quality has always impressed me. Those are the funny moments of my job, when you go from being a consumer to becoming a partner. Back to the topic: I think nuts are a super important food as part of a healthy lifestyle. Why? Because they have valuable and essential ingredients. This is no longer a secret. The nutritional composition is right here: healthy fats, a little protein, fiber and a few vitamins and minerals on top. That’s a good deal. I have a handful of nuts every morning when I get up. To be precise, a mixture of walnuts and almonds. Then add 3 tablespoons of olive oil. This happens in no time. Then I know that no matter where my morning takes me, a certain foundation has been laid. Of course, Seeberger gave me lots of products to try out. When it comes to snacks, I’m pretty simple. I like walnuts best. What I also find tasty are the smoked almonds for evenings in front of the TV. By the way, If you also want to try some nuts and other snacks from Seeberger, you can get them until the beginning of March. Discount code “ESMUELLERT” 20% discount on your purchase in the Seeberger online shop. Click here for the snacks: https://www.seeberger.de/discount/ESMUELLERT So we start the coming weeks well looked after. I wish you a good time.