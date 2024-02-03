 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund pleased that Jonah Kusi-Asare signed for the club

Bayern Munich have officially signed Swedish wonderkid Jonah Kusi-Asare from AIK Fotboll on a long-term deal. The Bavarians fought off advances from other European clubs and convinced the 16-year-old to continue his career in Germany. Sporting director Christoph Freund was delighted that Jonah picked Bayern as the next stop in his promising career.

“Jonah Kusi-Asare is a young striker with enormous potential”, Freund said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “He had a few offers, but he consciously chose FC Bayern because we were able to convince him how we wanted to develop him with us. He has all the requirements, is technically strong, fast, tall, physically very robust even at a young age and has excellent finishing. We are very pleased that he will play for FC Bayern in the future.”

The other deadline day signing, Bryan Zaragoza from Granada, had to come early because of injuries to Bayern’s wingers.

