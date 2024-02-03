Matthijs de Ligt not worried about squad competition at Bayern Munich

A year after his €‎67m (plus add-ons) from Juventus to Bayern Munich, star center-back Matthijs de Ligt is finding his position in the squad not so secure.

Thomas Tuchel looks to prefer Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano as his top center-back pairing, and is rumored to be in the hunt for FC Barcelona’s Ronald Araújo as additional reinforcements to the position in the upcoming summer transfer window.

But De Ligt gave a professional answer when asked about the topic earlier in January.

“Competition is normal at clubs like Bayern Munich. It’s normal that we’re looking for two defenders,” the 24-year-old Dutch international said for kicker (captured via @iMiaSanMia). “When you have so many games, it’s important that you also have a lot of players. But that’s not my job. My only job is on the pitch.

“The last time I was injured, I came back too early because we didn’t have another center-back. I think that was also a reason why I got injured again. I felt really good [against Hoffenheim]. I hope things will get better from game to game.”

The Bavarians added ex-Tottenham Hotspur man (and Harry Kane teammate) Eric Dier to the squad in January, but clearly are not quite done at the position. Does that mean De Ligt is already on the verge of moving on? If he is, he still has a critical half season to see through for Bayern.