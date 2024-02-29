SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, is Tuchel making permanent changes to the midfield, and more!

Bayern Munich may be all but out of the title race, but a 1% chance is still a chance. Win against SC Freiburg, and the gap at the top of the table narrows to five points — if only for a day. Sometimes, that's all you need.

The question is whether Thomas Tuchel is still capable leading his team to a victory. The win over Leipzig was touch and go, will we see an improvement vs Freiburg?

Team news

Kingsley Coman, Noussair Mazraoui, and Sacha Boey will miss the game due to injury, while Leroy Sané is doubtful due to a mysterious knee problem. Matthijs de Ligt got a fifth yellow card vs Leipzig which rules him out of this game with a suspension. Serge Gnabry is back in training but Thomas Tuchel says it is still too early for him to make a comeback after such a long absence. Finally, Alphonso Davies is also back in the squad and could be a legitimate candidate for the starting XI, just in time for the club’s second leg vs Lazio.

So, what will the starting XI look like? Well, don't be surprised if Bryan Zaragoza gets a chance to start, playing in place of Leroy Sané. The Spaniard has yet to make an impression at his new club thus far, but some game time against Freiburg could do him some good. He would be joined by Harry Kane up top, supported by Thomas Müller in the middle and Jamal Musiala on the wing.

Aleksandar Pavlović likely retains his spot in midfield, as Tuchel confirmed in his presser that Joshua Kimmich will play right-back. Leon Goretzka is the most likely candidate to partner Pavlović, much to the chagrin of some fans who would rather see Raphaël Guerreiro or Konrad Laimer in that position. For now, however, Goretzka’s spot seems to be safe.

Assuming Alphonso Davies is fit, Tuchel would be remiss to not use him against SCF with a view to the Lazio game in midweek. Eric Dier and Kim Min-jae are likely to be preferred over Dayot Upamecano in the middle of the defense, following the Frenchman's two consecutive red cards. Joshua Kimmich rounds out the back line, playing in a position he'd probably rather avoid. You have to wonder what he thinks about that.

With Manuel Neuer between the sticks, Bayern Munich could line up like this:

Other options:

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting over Bryan Zaragoza, making a 4-4-2 with Kane and Choupo up top.

Konrad Laimer or Raphaël Guerreiro in midfield instead of Leon Goretzka.

Raphaël Guerreiro at left-back ahead of Alphonso Davies.

Looking for a more in-depth preview of the game? Then check our our preview podcast.

