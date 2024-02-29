Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Show Season 3, Episode 34 — Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies seems set for Real Madrid; Liverpool, Bayern battling for Xabi Alonso; Max Eberl’s hiring; Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany rumors; and MORE!

The news cycle surrounding Bayern Munich is wild at the moment.

Coaches coming in...players going out...other players coming in? There are no shortage of topics to discuss, so let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

Like many of us have expected, Alphonso Davies seems set for Real Madrid. Is Andy Robertson the answer for a replacement?

Max Eberl’s hiring at Bayern Munich has gone official...now what?

Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC appear headed for a showdown on Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

Why is there so much hate toward Hansi Flick these days?

Breaking down the recent reports that Julian Nagelsmann has identified his team leaders and which players might get left home. This sounds like history repeating itself in some ways...let’s discuss.

Some quick thoughts on the most recent episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

