Thomas Tuchel talks lineup options ahead of Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg

When it comes to player availability for Bayern Munich’s big Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg on Friday, head coach Thomas Tuchel had some good news, some bad news, and some news that will have fans waiting until a verdict is released later today.

“Leroy (Sané) will have a test before training today to see whether he can train with the team. We have to wait. Serge (Gnabry) is back in training but tomorrow is still too early for him after such a long absence. Phonzy (Alphonso Davies) will be in the squad if everything goes well. Kingsley (Coman), Nous (Mazraoui), and Sacha (Boey) are out,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Sané’s performances have noticeably dropped off since late November and after almost four month, news recently broke that the winger was battling some injuries. Tuchel, who has continued to push Sané into the lineup despite his injuries and slump, indicated that the Germany international could play again vs. SC Freiburg if he passes his physical tests.

“Leroy always wants to play. He is someone who can tolerate pain incredibly well. He has felt something in the past few weeks. I feel he is not completely free. It’s important to find the best solution for tomorrow. He’s now doing an individual test. If he can, we’ll take him to the final training session. We’ll see if he can be in the squad tomorrow and can maybe help us off the bench. We have to take it day-by-day,” said Tuchel.

With so many right-backs out, Tuchel also said that Joshua Kimmich would once again man the position for the Bavarians.

At center-back, Matthijs de Ligt will miss the game with an ill-timed suspension for yellow card accumulation. Tuchel looks like he will lean on Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae to fill the void, as he has done so many times this season.

“Minjae will play. Upa is available, but he’s suspended against Lazio. So for me it makes more sense to play Minjae tomorrow because he’ll be available against Lazio,” Tuchel said.

Aside of the squad’s personnel situation, Tuchel also touched on the recent hiring of Max Eberl, but acknowledged that he did not watch the Bayern Munich’s media presentation of its new executive.

“I didn’t watch the press conference because I was in training. We’ll see what effect that will have. I know Max. He’ll introduce himself to the staff and the players today,” Tuchel said. “We’re trying to keep the complete focus on football. We expect full support from Max, which we’ve also been promised. We’ll go into the last few months with great enthusiasm. For us it’s just about tomorrow. The team is making a good impression and I’m confident we’ll win.

“This week was good. It helped us all, a win always helps, a last minute win is always special. It gave us self-confidence and a positive atmosphere. We had a good week, the speech hasn’t changed much. We’ll keep going. Tomorrow it’s important to be ready. The focus is more than ever on the here and now.”

