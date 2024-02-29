Bayern Munich U-19s make UEFA Youth League history with 3-2 win over Feyenoord

Bayern Munich made hard work of overcoming their UEFA Youth League Round of 16 opponents Feyenoord Rotterdam on Wednesday, but still ran out winners. This win qualified Bayern for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Youth League, which is the farthest Bayern has ever managed to go in this tournament. The highlights to the game are here. And the link to watching the full 90 minutes in its entirety is here. Here are the observations from a nail-biting match:

Bayern start off really strong

Though Bayern likes to promote youngsters early to the U-23 side, the ones still eligible for the Youth League feature in it, whether or not they have already been promoted to the U-23s. And it is these games that makes one realize just how much U-19 talent Bayern really has. That talent was on full display here. Though Feyenoord pushed and pushed in the early stages of the match, Bayern started taking control of the game and carved out a few early chances.

The likes of Adin Licina took advantage of Bayern’s control, regularly dancing past opposition defenders and forcing them to scythe him down. Licina’s opponent was already dangerously close to a second booking in the first 7 minutes; when Licina starts, he does not stop. Neither did the rest of the team, though. Once Wimmer opened the scoring via a corner, Bayern just did not let up, following it up with an utterly superb team goal and putting the icing on the cake in the 45th minute. After fully deserving the monstrous 3-0 lead going into half time, surely the Bavarians wouldn’t fall apart in the second half. Right?

Bayern fall apart in the second half...but not quite

An inescapable trend for Bayern’s U-19 side has been their propensity to falter in the second half. So, unfortunately, it was not surprising to see the scoreline at 3-2 after just 10 minutes of the first half. Feyenoord, spurred on by their coach Robin Van Persie (yeah, THAT Van Persie), pressed with even more intensity, belief and ferocity than in the first half and managed to successfully catch Bayern far too often as they were building out the back. Time and time again, Bayern would surrender possession meekly and Feyenoord would launch another dangerous attack.

However, unlike previous games this season, this adversity did not prompt the team to give up or back down. Bayern managed to find some footholds in the match via good work from the midfield and started to regain control of the match. The level of control of the first half was never achieved again, with a goal dubiously disallowed for Feyenoord. Max Schmitt in goal was also required to make plenty of good saves, including a last-minute shot that was tipped on to the woodwork. But Bayern can be proud of rescuing themselves from a bad situation...that they had ultimately put themselves in. It is progress, at least. And the final whistle told the whole story. A win is a win and a win meant progression to the last eight of the Youth League.

The midfield was at the heart of everything good

While debates rage on in the media over whether the senior team’s midfield is good enough for the club’s ambitions, this match reminded us all that Bayern could always look inwards for solutions to this problem, like they did when they promoted Aleksandar Pavlović. But Pavlović was not the only good midfielder in the academy. The likes of Javier Fernandez, Lovro Zvonarek and Jonathan Asp Jensen were truly indispensable. Not only were all three involved in at least one goal, they dominated the midfield in the first half and provided the technical security and ferocity in midfield for Bayern to fight their way back in the second half. The confidence the rest of the team receives from the star power in midfield is palpable.

Making history a deserved reward for strong youth set up

One on hand, Bayern have made history by making it further into the Youth League than ever before. On the other, this is only the 10th year of the competition’s existence, so records broken now are not overwhelmingly impressive. Still, this progression is a just reward for how much better the youth recruitment and development has been in Munich for years now. People have complained about how Bayern fail to develop young talent from the Campus but that is being proven more and more wrong. Not only are ex-Bayern academy players fighting for Champions League football in both Germany and Italy and Pavlović proving a revelation for Bayern, this group of U-19 talent is some of the best Bayern has seen in a long time. Hopefully their futures (ideally at Bayern) will be as bright as their talent promises they will be.

Bayern Munich executive Christoph Freund was thrilled to see the U-19s pull off the victory.

“They’re good, exciting boys. They’re doing really well in training with the first team. That’s exactly what we want - also in the future. The boys are all 17, 18 years old and of course they now have to take the next step in their careers, but they are already at a very good level. This is a very good and important day for the entire Campus,” Freund told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).