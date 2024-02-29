Mathys Tel wants to stay at Bayern Munich now that Thomas Tuchel will depart

The upcoming summer transfer window could be a busy one for Bayern Munich. Since Thomas Tuchel took charge towards the latter stages of last season when he took over for Julian Nagelsmann, he has been trying to build a team in his vision.

Tuchel has gotten a lot of the transfers he wanted bar a defensive midfielder, but they have still been below their standards this season, leading the club to make the decision to part ways with Tuchel at the end of the season.

It is not yet known who Bayern’s next manager will be, but whoever it is, it could result in Bayern’s team looking slightly different. Certain players were brought in to compliment a Tuchel system, but tactics could drastically change with whoever the club winds up bringing in to take the helm.

Mathys Tel was one player to have experienced a bit of a surge in performance in the earlier stages of this season, but Tuchel has still been rather reluctant to start him and his goals and assists number in the second half of the season have not been as productive as the first half of the season. The young Frenchmen could have left the club over the summer to go somewhere to get more regular first team minutes, be he made the bold decision to stay and fight for his place in Bayern’s team, not getting as many starts as he would have hoped for.

Before it was made clear that Tuchel would be leaving after this season’s conclusion, Tel was open to a move away from Bayern this summer, and Manchester United had expressed concrete interest in signing him. Now, however, per information from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk (as per @iMiaSanMia) Tel is leaning towards staying at Bayern now that Tuchel will be out of the picture come this summer.

It is understood that Tel very much appreciated Max Eberl’s remarks in his first press conference as Bayern board member for sport about the club wanting to produce and develop young talents without placing too much emphasis on trying to bring in big-time superstars. This is something that falls in line with how Tel’s progression has gone at Bayern and he could benefit from Eberl reinforcing that philosophy at the club.

