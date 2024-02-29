Is Bayern Munich’s Uli Hoeneß holding a grudge against Hansi Flick?

According to a report from ESPN’s Constantin Eckner, Bayern Munich likely will not entertain the thought of bringing back sextuple-winning coach Hansi Flick to replace Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season.

Why?

Well, there is lingering doubt about his coaching ability after his flameout with the German national team. However, it might also be because Uli Hoeneß just might not like him that much. For those who were around for the Flick vs. Brazzo War, Hoeneß was firmly on #TeamBrazzo.

Now, that old grudge might be enough to keep Flick from attempting to “run it back” with the Bavarians:

Sources insist that not everyone among the club’s hierarchy is convinced that Flick’s return would make sense, with Hoeneß having vetoed a potential return. Flick’s disastrous stint with Germany has led to doubts about his managerial skills.

There is some merit to not bringing Flick back because he failed with the German national team. However, it is also fair to note that this generation of German players has failed under Joachim Löw, Flick, and (so far) Julian Nagelsmann.

Maybe, the issue lies mostly with the men on the pitch? Maybe Hoeneß just thinks Flick caught lightning in a bottle during a world pandemic? Who knows?

Regardless, Hoeneß did not like everything that happened during Flick’s final year in Bavaria. As such, the Master of Puppets is still pulling the strings and if he says “No Flick”, you can be assured that a move for the 59-year-old is not likely to happen.

Hoeneß really could just think that Flick is cooked as a coach, as well. Maybe he is right...maybe not. Either way, Flick showed the unique ability at Bayern Munich to just coach the team he was given to success. Going back as far as Pep Guardiola, there are not any other Bayern Munich head coaches who did not insist on personnel changes.

Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, Niko Kovač, Julian Nagelsmann, and Thomas Tuchel all just settled for domestic titles, while Flick brought home European glory. Guardiola, Ancelotti, and Nagelsmann were rewarded with players they wanted, while Kovač (no organizational support at all) and Tuchel (got some of what he wanted, but not everything) really did not last long enough to see their vision through.

At this stage, maybe Bayern Munich needs less of a project planner and more of a project manager as its head coach.

