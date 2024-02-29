Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Lovro Zvonarek talks first team training opportunities; Leroy Sané works out individually, but could be in doubt for game; Alphonso Davies shooting for return at SC Freiburg; and MORE!

Bayern Munich youngster Lovro Zvonarek is one of the most prized prospects at Säbener Straße and the Croatian attacking midfielder has been training with the first team quite frequently of late.

Every chance that he gets to spend time with the professionals, Zvonarek uses it as a learning experience.

“Every session at this level helps me enormously. Everyone constantly wants to help me improve and gives me tips. I learn every day and can continue to develop,” Zvonarek told FCBayern.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

When asked who learns the most from, Zvonarek had an interesting answer.

“Basically from all the attacking players. But I’ve also learnt a lot from midfield players like Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Aleksandar Pavlović. They all have a very special mentality. Their understanding of the game and their technique are incredibly good. But I was particularly impressed by Harry Kane. His finishing is incredible. He’s a great role model on and off the pitch. He always has an open ear for us young players, too,” Zvonarek said.

It is good that even through all of the season’s turmoil that the training environment has remained a very positive place for youngsters to gain experience.

Sané trains individually, but could be in doubt for Friday

Mentally and physically, Leroy Sané has been beat up of late.

Nursing groin and patellar issues, the Germany international has not been able to shake out of the funk that has plagued him for a few months now. Today, the attacker did not work out with the team:

#FCBayern-Training läuft gerade hinterm Vorhang. Bis auf die Rekonvaleszenten und Leroy Sané alle dabei. #SCFFCB — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) February 28, 2024

#FCBayern training is currently going on behind the curtain. Everyone was there except for the convalescents and Leroy Sané. #SCFFCB

However, Sané did put in some individual work, which should hopefully help with battling the wear-and-tear that he has endured under the heavy workload put on him this season:

Individuelles Programm heute für Leroy #Sané nach Problemen zuletzt (Patellasehne, Leiste), Einsatz gegen Freiburg soll -Stand jetzt - nicht in Gefahr sein. #FCBayern — Maximilian Koch (@_kochmaximilian) February 28, 2024

Individual program today for Leroy #Sané after recent problems (patellar tendon, groin). As of now, the game against Freiburg should not be in danger. #FCBayern

After that initial tweet above, things seemed to take a turn for the worse (of course, after I recorded the Preview Show) per Sky Sport journalists Kerry Hau and Torben Hoffmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Leroy Sané is a doubt for Friday’s game against Freiburg. The winger has been struggling with patellar tendon problems for several weeks and only worked individually today. It’s questionable whether Sané will resume team training tomorrow and travel to Freiburg, especially with a view to Tuesday’s game against Lazio. Sané has been playing through injury recently. The knee problem is one of the reasons for Sané’s dip in form compared to the first half of the season. Either Mathys Tel or Bryan Zaragoza would be an alternative.

Davies shooting for Freiburg

There were rumors that Alphonso Davies could have been ready for the RB Leipzig match last weekend, but those proved to be a little too optimistic. However, the Canadian left-back is shooting for a start this weekend against SC Freiburg per Tz’s Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke:

Alphonso Davies is eager to make his comeback against Freiburg on Friday. The Canadian has been training with the team since Sunday and feels ready to return to the starting lineup [@kessler_philipp, @mano_bonke] pic.twitter.com/PbtUxjjHfP — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 28, 2024

Tel works on free kicks

Mathys Tel took advantage of some extra training to work on his free kicks:

Mathys Tel übt nach dem Training noch ein paar Freistöße. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/EOKCtLaTSF — Victor Catalina (@vcatalina96) February 28, 2024

Mathys Tel practices a few free kicks after training. #FCBayern

Random pics

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below: