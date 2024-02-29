Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United getting serious about Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane; Bayern back in for FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong?; Aleksandar Pavlović earns more praise; Did Kylian Mbappé turn down massive offer from Manchester United?; and MORE!

Manchester United could be getting very serious about taking a run at Bayern Munich star Harry Kane:

According to HITC journalist Graeme Bailey, Manchester United have a concrete interest in signing Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in the next transfer window. Man United were in the running to land the England star last summer, but a move did not materialise as Tottenham Hotspur were reluctant to do business with a direct league rival. The London heavyweights were eager to sell him to a foreign club and Bayern Munich eventually won the race for his signature.

Kane has been stellar this season for the Bavarians, but his time has not been without frustration. At points, his teammates have failed to give him proper service, the coach who brought him in is leaving the club during the summer, and he has uprooted his family from England to Germany — with the real possibility that he will not win a trophy this season.

One thing is clear, though, even a somewhat shambolic version of Bayern Munich in 2024/25 will offer Kane a better chance to win that elusive first trophy than any opportunity he will get with the Red Devils.

Bayern Munich has been linked to FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong numerous times dating all the way back to 2017. Now, though, De Jong could be on the move and the Bavarians could be on the periphery of De Jong’s transfer hopes.

90Min.com ranked the potential destinations for De Jong and this is what it had to say about Bayern Munich’s chances to land the Dutchman:

Like PSG, De Jong, whose profile is relatively hard to define, isn’t the midfielder Bayern Munich necessarily require. Bayern still need someone in the mould of Joao Palhinha, who came close to joining the club last summer. An outright #6 is on the menu in Bavaria; a duel-winner, stabiliser and defensive phenom. The all-around impressive De Jong boasts aspects of the midfielder Bayern crave and his athleticism means he should have little issues adjusting to the space-haven that is the Bundesliga. Bayern reportedly shortlisted De Jong after missing out on Declan Rice last summer and could consider the 26-year-old at the end of what has the makings of a trophy-less 2023/24 season. Even if he’s not the #6 Bayern desperately need, De Jong would be an upgrade over Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer and even Joshua Kimmich.

Well, that was a pretty brutal assessment of Bayern Munich’s current midfield situation. Anyway, 90Min.com listed the likelihood of De Jong going to Bayern Munich as only 4/10, which was third on the list behind No. 2 Arsenal and No. 1 Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich got a win under its belt last week against RB Leipzig, but now the focus turns to a Friday match-up at SC Freiburg.

The short week on the road against an opponent who has shown a knack for frustrating Bayern Munich at times could be a big ask for the Bavarians, but there is no room for error.

If Bayern Munich wants to retain any sliver of hope for winning the league, it cannot afford to slip up. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

Former Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Lothar Matthäus likes what he has seen from youngster Aleksandar Pavlović.

“I really enjoy the boy because of his personality and his playing qualities. I would rely on someone like him. Pavlović could become someone like Bastian Schweinsteiger, Philipp Lahm, or Thomas Müller,” Matthäus said.

Pavlović has earned rave reviews and has already shown the capability to make short-term improvements to his game. His next big step will be proving that he can shore up those weaknesses permanently, while continuing to improve and evolve as a player.

While it is still early in his young career, the 19-year-old is giving Bayern Munich fans a lot of hope that he can be the next homegrown player to rise from the academy.

It is widely expected that Kylian Mbappé is leaving Paris Saint-Germain in favor of Real Madrid this summer.

While nothing official has been announced, multiple reports have indicated that it is a done deal. To get to Spain, however, the French star — allegedly — had to turn down a massive offer from Manchester United:

Kylian Mbappé turned down a contract offer from Manchester United worth €500m over five seasons, plus an additional €200m in signing-on fees.

To help Mbappé adjust to life in Spain, Real Madrid is looking to bring in his brother Ethan as well:

In addition to Kylian, Real Madrid are also looking to sign his younger brother Ethan Mbappe from PSG this summer.

Bayern Munich got back on the winning track with a big victory over RB Leipzig, but — as always — there is plenty more going on at the club to talk about.

Why waste any more time? Let’s get down to it! Here is what is on tap for this week’s episode:

Some exciting news about the future of Bavarian Podcast Works.

Some final thoughts on the weekend win over RB Leipzig — and how fans are (rightly) struggling with whether to be optimistic or realistic about where all this is going.

The arrival of Max Eberl should propel Bayern Munich into its next generation — but could end up leaving some players and club staffers behind.

What should we make of Leroy Sané’s current struggles — and should Bayern Munich have reservations about re-upping his deal.

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and club loanee Josip Stanišić (on loan with Bayer Leverkusen) were named to WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Month:

Stanišić’s development as a player is something to continue to watch. Undoubtedly, the versatile defender could have helped Bayern Munich season, but will come back to a club that is overflowing with right-back options.

Given his ability to also play left-back and center-back, the 23-year-old is invaluable to have on a roster — especially one like Bayern Munich’s, which often finds multiple players injured.

One of the big decisions that Max Eberl will be tasked with making is whether or not Stanišić remains a fit for the squad and if he is the level required to be a potential starter for Bayern Munich moving forward.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne — somehow — has an uncertain future and some are speculating that he would prefer a move to MLS rather than the Saudi league:

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne would prefer to join a club in MLS rather than the Saudi Pro League if he is forced out of the Etihad Stadium. De Bruyne’s current contract is up in 2025.

Damn...I’ll have to big deep to find some Belgian connections in Philadelphia, but I do know of one. 90Min.com also issued a report stating that De Bruyne and Liverpool FC’s Mo Salah were the top two targets for the Saudi Pro League:

Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne have been earmarked as the joint-top targets for the Saudi Pro League this summer, 90min understands. After following the acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo with big-money moves for the likes of Neymar, Fabinho and Karim Benzema last summer, Saudi dealmakers are once again plotting to try and lure some of Europe’s biggest names over to the Middle East. A list of close to 100 possible options exists with 20 primary or ‘elite’ targets, and Saudi officials are hopeful of convincing close to half of those top-tier candidates to make the move. It was also the same approach in summer 2023. Right at the top of the wish list are Salah and De Bruyne, who 90min understands have been highlighted as the joint-top targets for the division.