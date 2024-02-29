 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Bayern Munich has transfer interest in Portuguese star with €100m release clause

SL Benfica’s António Silva could be the next young prospect to land in Bavaria.

SL Benfica v Portimonense SC - Liga Portugal Betclic Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Bayern Munich is reportedly expanding its search for a new center-back in the summer transfer window, with highly-rated Portuguese prospect António Silva popping up on the radar of the German giants.

The Rekordmeister will not be alone if they pursue him, however. From Portuguese outlet Record, via @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern are keeping an eye on Benfica centre-back António Silva (20). The German club sent scouts several times to watch the Portugal international in action and may open talks in the coming months. Manchester United are also interested. Silva is under contract until 2027 with a €100m release clause [@Record_Portugal]

Bayern and United, locked in a transfer race again?

The Bavarians will hope that Benfica part with their prospect for far below his release value. Previously they were linked to FC Barcelona’s Ronald Araújo, although that may change now that head coach Thomas Tuchel has been confirmed to part ways with the club in the summer.

Bayern still has Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, and Matthijs de Ligt in their center-back grouping, but De Ligt is reportedly a candidate to move on after dropping in the hierarchy this season.

