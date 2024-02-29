What does the future hold for Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman?

After years of criticism for the lack of quality players coming through their youth setup, multiple Bayern Munich academy products have been finding success as of late. Gone are the days when Thomas Müller, David Alaba, and Toni Kroos are referenced as the last academy graduates to find meaningful minutes at the club.

Currently, Bayern has the likes of Aleksandar Pavlović who has impressed greatly this season. Joshua Zirkzee is fighting for a Champions League spot in Italy after managing to break through at Bayern, despite not finding long-term success at the club. Josip Stanišić has played in important matches for the Bavarians and is about to win the Bundesliga at Bayer Leverkusen.

American youngster Malik Tillman fits on to this list as well. While the player hasn’t been wholly convincing while at Bayern, a loan spell at Rangers last season and decent performances for PSV Eindhoven this campaign have put the 21-year-old on the map.

When asked about his future Tillman said, “For me it always depends on the minutes played or the perspective that a club can give me. In the summer I will hopefully be coming back from the second season in which I played regularly at a high level. It’s best to continue like this.” (kicker via @iMiaSanMia)

Tillman continued when asked if there has been any contact with Bayern, saying, “Yes, I speak to Richard Kitzbichler almost once a week. He’s been there since the summer and is responsible for the loan players. He was recently in Eindhoven and he’ll be back for the game against Dortmund. The exchange is good.”

PSV’s home game against Dortmund has already taken place, with Tillman playing an important role in winning a questionable penalty after Mats Hummels took out a little too much player after winning the ball with a sliding tackle in the Dortmund box.

While PSV has the option to buy Tillman for €12.5 million, Bayern can cancel this out if they pay the Dutch giants €3 million to ensure that Tillman will return to Munich from his loan.