Bayern Munich set to face Tottenham in a South Korean heavy-weight clash

Given Bayern Munich’s current form, it’s difficult to look at competitive matches in a positive light, so why not shift focus to pre-season friendlies?

Not only is this a great way to catch a glimpse of new signings, and get excited by young players who look promising (but ultimately be disappointed when they don’t get a look in during the regular season), but this is an opportunity to watch Bayern play without any real consequences. After all, you can’t lose a tournament before the season even starts.

Bayern has slotted a pre-season friendly against Premier League side Tottenham into their summer schedule to take place on August 2nd (via @iMiaSanMia).

This will be a great chance for South Korean national team members Heung-min Son and Kim Min-jae to battle it out in their home country, and commiserate over the Asian Cup catastrophe spear-headed by former Bayern Munich and South Korea head coach Jürgen Klinsmann.

The match also provides an opportunity for former Tottenham players Harry Kane and Eric Dier to reunite with their old teammates, while Bayern academy product Pierre-Emile Højbjerg will be given a chance to do the same but from the Tottenham side of things.

For any Bayern fans (or stray Tottenham supporters reading this article) living in South Korea or nearby Asian countries, this could be a great opportunity to see your favourite team play, even if it is just a friendly.