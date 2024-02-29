 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Nigeria goalkeeper draws inspiration from Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer

Game recognize game.

By San_Holo_IV
/ new
FC Bayern München Training Session
Manuel Neuer makes a flying save in training at the Säbener Straße.
Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabili has been a revelation for Nigeria at The African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The 27-year-old shot stopper has kept four clean sheets in six games while picking up one man of the match in the process for Nigeria at The African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nwabili also saved two penalties in The Super Eagles’ semi-final showdown against South Africa, thus helping his nation to their first AFCON final since their 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso in 2013.

After such stellar performances throughout the tournament, one would be curious to know just where Nwabili gets his motivation from. Well the metaphorical cat is out the bag, and Bayern Munich fans will be pleased.

Neuer will surely be flattered after Nwabili’s kind words, although, he may reconsider after the Chippa United keeper rambled on: “Sometimes I even watch Neuer while laying in bed. Even when I’m naked, I love watching him.” (@iMiaSanMia)

Stanley Nwabili will certainly need to channel his inner Manuel Neuer if he wants to help his side defeat hosts, Ivory Coast, on Sunday.

History is on the side of Nwabili and The Super Eagles as they have beaten Ivory Coast in the final of each of their previous three AFCON titles.

Who knows, with a man of the match performance for Nwabili in the AFCON final, he may just find himself on the shortlist for potential Manuel Neuer successors.

