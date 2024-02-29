Insults and ultras: Manuel Neuer’s relationship with the Bayern Munich fanbase

Manuel Neuer has experienced a turbulent return to action for Bayern Munich since his return from injury following a skiing incident last winter. The squad’s senior goalkeeper has made some excellent saves in recent months, but woeful performances against Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach have served to muddy the general perception of the player’s current ability.

In a recent interview with Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) Neuer spoke up about the status of his relationship with Bayern fans, saying, “There are still some groups or spectators standing in the Südkurve who sometimes shout some things. Away from home, like the game in Basel recently, there were some insults. I hope the relationship has improved. But what’s important to me is how the whole fan community sees me — that they know how I work for the club, what I always try to achieve for Bayern and what added value I give the team. What’s also crucial for me is what feedback I get from the club and the team and what support I get — and I also get that from the masses of fans. I’m also very grateful for that. Things have developed very positively since 2011. I’m very proud to be part of the Bayern family.”

While it’s nice to see that Neuer values the general fan perception of him, and his pride in being part of the Bayern family, what reason do Bayern fans have, aside from performance-based qualms, to be upset with the club captain?

As previously touched on, Neuer missed a significant amount of time with team due to a skiing injury. Many fans viewed the decision to partake in a potentially dangerous activity as irresponsible, and the optics of a celebrity sports star being warned several times about dangerous skiing conditions and going anyway reeks of arrogance.

Hopefully, Neuer has learned his lesson and can manage to stay in the fans’ good books for the remainder of his playing career.