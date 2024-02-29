Footballing legend tells Leroy Sané to stay at Bayern Munich

Leroy Sané has cemented himself as one of Bayern Munich’s biggest stars. At 28 and with a contract expiring in 2025, he is also heading into one of the most important decisions of his career: to stay and extend, or go?

Either way, the former Manchester City star can expect to find one of the world’s top footballing clubs and a bumper contract waiting for him.

But the German winger had a fantastic start to the season under current (now outgoing) Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, and former club legend — and current club ambassador — Claudio Pizarro has strongly recommended he remain in Bavaria.

“Well, of course he has to stay at Bayern,” Pizarro said in comments captured by freelance journalist Cameron Smith for Football Transfers (via @iMiaSanMia). “I think he is a great player. We knew all the time what capability he has to play football, he just had some tough moments in the Premier League before.

“When he came [to Bayern] he wasn’t that happy at the beginning, but after that he started to train a little bit more, he had to work on his progress and he did that. Now he’s playing amazing football, he has a lot of confidence, he has a lot of experience now and he is a big part of the team. I think he should stay at Bayern of course.”