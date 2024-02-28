Report: Xabi Alonso open to joining Bayern Munich this summer

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabo Alonso is open to joining Bayern Munich this summer.

Current Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season and Alonso has been considered by many to be the top choice of the Bavarians to take over.

The catch in the situation is the big fee — reportedly €15 to €25 million — that is associated with Alonso should any club come calling to Bayer Leverkusen this summer. Next summer Alonso would be a little cheaper (though not much in the grand scheme of things):

News #Alonso: FC Bayern is planning the next steps now as Alonso is still open to join Bayern in summer - as always reported and confirmed again ✔️ But: Alonso would become very, very expensive! ➡️ In this summer, he definitely doesn’t have a written release clause in his contract. The transfer fee is negotiable. Bayern informed now ➡️ If Alonso wants to leave Bayer 04 this summer already, all parties assume that Leverkusen will demand between €15-25m! ➡️ Alonso will only have a written release clause in the summer of 2025! In the range of €15m …

Will Bayern Munich invest into another big transfer fee for a coach like it for Julian Nagelsmann?

