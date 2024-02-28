Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — SC Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich got a win under its belt last week against RB Leipzig, but now the focus turns to a Friday match-up at SC Freiburg.

The short week on the road against an opponent, who has shown a knack for frustrating Bayern Munich at times could be a big ask for the Bavarians, but there is no room for error.

If Bayern Munich wants to retain any sliver of hope for winning the league, it cannot afford to slip up. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team in the table.

Some thoughts on the recent form of each team.

A look at the recent developments at Bayern Munich.

A guess at Thomas Tuchel’s lineup.

A prediction on the match,

