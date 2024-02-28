Naturally, not everyone is happy Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich, as Aleksandar Pavlović expresses his sadness

Of course, there have been countless reports about who supported Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel and who did not, who was happy when he was announced to be leaving in the summer and who was not.

Regardless of how ridiculous, silly and clickbaity legitimate they are, it was never going to be hard to guess whether Alexander Pavlović would be happy or sad that Tuchel is leaving. The Bavarian born coach himself even named “Aleks” Pavlović as a player who would be unhappy to see him go and the Bavarian boy himself did nothing to prove him wrong.

Speaking to reporter Julian Buhl, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Pavlović had this to say: “My personal opinion is that his work has always been good. Of course I’m sad about [his departure in the summer]. I’m very grateful to him for the chances he gave me and for everything I got from him.”

Interestingly, Pavlović also talked to Buhl (again, @iMiaSanMia was on top of it) about the possibility being called up to the German national team. Having been banished for Germany’s youth teams for multiple years, he was finally called up to U-20s in November after he started collecting minutes for Bayern’s first team. Now there are even reports that Pavlović could join the German national team in the upcoming March international games. Though he stated that he “does not know anything about that yet,” he also confirmed that he would love to be part of the 2024 Euros:

“Of course. That would be a dream for me. That would be very nice. It’s definitely a big extra motivation [to do well at Bayern].”

It is important to remember that Pavlović is also eligible to play for Serbia. If Germany do not decide to bring him along, he could still make the Euros via featuring for Serbia. If Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann does not want that to happen, he might have to start thinking hard about the future of Bayern’s latest young star.